Helpful Plumbing Tips From The Pro's Who Know

Many people think that tackling their plumbing issues can be difficult. This is not necessarily true. Tackling a plumbing task, as with any task, can be easy if you have the right equipment and the right knowledge. The following article contains plumbing tips that will help you with any plumbing issue.

Rigid copper is used for main water lines in many homes. You cannot bend rigid copper, so joints and tees must be soldered on. When soldering, always apply flux (also called soldering paste) to both surfaces. Flux retards oxidation when the copper is heated. Always use lead-free or nearly lead-free solder when sweating a copper joint.

Avoid frozen pipes this winter! Keep a small trickle of water dripping from faucets, and wrap your uninsulated pipes with foam or newspaper. If possible, keep the doors open between unheated and heated rooms. In an unheated area such as a garage or laundry room, keep a small heater next to the pipes. Remember to do this before the first cold snap hits.

Ensure that everyone in your household knows how to turn off the main water supply, or knows how to contact someone who can. In the event of a burst pipe or other water-related emergency, you should immediately turn off the water to prevent flooding, structural damage, and a sky-high water bill.

If you have noisy pipes, you can cushion them with a rubber blanket or add additional anchor straps. Banging pipes are usually caused by loose pipes, water hammering to a stop as you turn it off, or hot water pipes shifting in their position. All of these problems can be solved by cushioning and anchoring the pipes.

If your home operates on well water and you notice pink or orange stains in your bathtub and other fixtures, this is no doubt due to iron in the water. You will need a water softener in order to take care of this problem, which you could purchase at a local store, or hire someone to go to your home and fix it for you.

If you live in an area that sees routine freezing temperatures, make sure you do something to keep your pipes from becoming frozen as well. There are a wide variety of ways you can keep your pipes from freezing, which will help you avoid damage to your home and costly repairs.

Run cold water through your garbage disposal. The cold water will help keep the blades nice and sharp and will allow for a much smoother disposal. Running hot water down the drain while you are using the garbage disposal can cause the drain to clog from any grease that is in there liquefying.

For people who live in an apartment complex, plumbing is often forgotten about. The first time they move into a home they are unable to resolve any minor plumbing problems, because they have never dealt with this kind of thing. It is good to get a basic understanding when moving into your first house.

Is your toilet leaking? Find out by putting some food color in the tank and then check the bowl later. If there is colored water in the bowl, the toilet has an internal leak. To fix an internal leak you can simply replace the tank's ball or flapper.

Make sure that any exposed pipes in your home are insulated, especially those found in crawl spaces on the outside walls of your home. This will help keep them from freezing and causing you tons of problems. Frozen pipes can often be devastating and leave you with problems that are expensive to fix and no water in the middle of winter.

Carefully choose drain cleaners. Some have chemicals that are harmful, and may damage your pipes. Choose a drain cleaner that is well-known and whose label says it will not harm pipes. Your pipes depend on certain bacteria. If you kill off the bacteria with chemicals, your system will not run properly.

During the week, hair and soap can build up in your drains and can cause serious clogs. Make sure that you have strainers in each of your drains to help catch this debris so that it does not become an issue. This will help to keep your water flowing efficiently.

When you are working with plumbing, you also need to have some basic skills in other areas. This is especially true of electrical problems, as the two systems often overlap. This doesn't mean that you need to solve the problems, but that you understand what the problems could be.

To avoid water damage to walls in the kitchen, make sure all seams in your counter tops and back splash are properly sealed using a waterproof silicone. Silicone will dry out over time, crack and shrink and should be replaced once every three years. Keeping your silicone in good shape will keep kitchen spills where they belong and not running down the walls.

Make sure you apply these tips for a good plumbing system. It's great to save cash by making your own repairs, but when you have to call in the pros, be sure to use the right ones. Make sure you heed these tips and implement them for a quick plumbing fix.