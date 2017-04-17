Home Improvement: Make Your Home More Valuable With These Easy Tips

Whether you own a crumbling, century-old Victorian, in need of a complete overhaul or an 80s-era gem, that needs a new kitchen, most homes can benefit from a bit of home improvement. All at once or a little at a time, this article will show you how to keep costs down and get the home you desire.

You may want to purchase a combination washer and dryer if you have a tiny house, condominium or apartment. A combo unit is usually 36 inches wide. A combo unit washer and dryer do both jobs.

Purchasing a smaller microwave, or a microwave that you can install over the stove, is a great space-saving tip to use in a smaller kitchen. These microwaves replace the hood of the range and are available in many price ranges, depending on the features desired. Most of these have a filter that recirculates air as opposed to having a vent. This means they are better for people who do not need a vent.

For an energy efficient upgrade, replace your hot water heater with a tank-less model. The new tank-less heaters only heat the water as it is needed as opposed to keeping 50 gallons or more heated at all times. This change will help your utility bills and the environment.

For the best quality home improvements, consider what you want to accomplish before you begin. This makes the work itself more efficient by freeing you from making design decisions and letting you concentrate on doing the job at hand. Inspiration can be found anywhere, such as in the pages of your favorite decorating magazine, blogs or home improvement websites.

When choosing a contractor, make sure to interview them and check references. There are few things more painful than a home improvement project gone wrong. At best you'll have to live in a house that makes you unhappy and at worse you could find yourself without a place that's safe to live in. Perform your due diligence upfront in making your choice so that you won't be surprised at the results at the end.

Put electrical wire connectors on your tubes of caulking! Those little plastic covers that come with the tubes always go missing! A readily had replacement that works as good or better than the original cap is an electrical wire connector. You can even use special colors for special types of tubes.

To make your house look new and vibrant, try repainting the walls. You will change the look in your room and you will change the feel as well. Despite being an inexpensive upgrade, fresh paint will seriously add to the value of the house. Complement the decor of the home with light colors and neutral shades.

Interior paint finishes come in a number of textures. For ordinary homeowners there is no reason to select a texture rougher than "eggshell" or "orange peel." In years gone by much rougher textures (like "popcorn") were used for walls and ceilings in order to provide visual interest and dampen sound. These textures proved easy to damage and hard to clean, and so fell out of common use.

Strategically placed mirrors, can add visual interest to any room and make the area feel more spacious. This is especially useful in small bathrooms. Use adhesive-backed mirrors from any home improvement center, to create a distinctive design, that adds impact and an illusion of more space. This project can be easily achieved in under an hour and with, as little as, fifty dollars.

A great home improvement tip is to hire a good architect or designer if you are not one yourself. Even though this will cost you money, you need to spend money in order to make good plans that work. In addition, you may need a permit or license for certain zoning or environmental restrictions. Professionals are needed to let you know of these things and to give you the information on the permits or licenses that are needed.

A great home improvement tip is to always communicate to your partners what your plans are in the very beginning. You should make sure that all partners know what is expected of them beforehand so that there is no confusion and misunderstanding of their roles in this project. This will save you time, stress, and money.

When deciding on your next home improvement project, consider updating to a luxury bathroom. Add a bathtub with massaging heads or a luxurious shower stall with high tech showerheads. Use color to give a feeling of serenity, and don't forget to go for extra size, and all the trimmings, like plush towels. There are many wonderful design shows on TV to give you fabulous ideas.

When buying new appliances, you should avoid buying extremely cheap ones. Keep in mind that quality appliances can last you for at least one decade, even more depending on the kind of appliances. If you cannot afford expensive appliances, consider a payment plan: if you buy quality appliances, you will still use them long after you have paid them off.

When painting your bathroom, kitchen, or other area that sees lots of moisture (or kids' hands), choose a semi-gloss or high-gloss paint. Unlike flat (matte) paints, glossy surfaces are easier to wipe clean and are less likely to show spots when exposed to moisture from steamy showers or boiling pots.

A remodeling project can add tremendous value to your number one investment -- your home. The project has to be done right though, or it's not worth doing at all. In this article we have discussed some of the top time and money saving tips for completing your next home improvement project. Follow these tips and you're sure to see a savings when tackling your next remodeling project.