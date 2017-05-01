Home With Pests? Try Reading This Advice!

Pests can become the constant plague of any home and a source of frustration to its occupants! Pests can destroy food, spread diseases and cause general chaos. These problems make it imperative to deal with pests as quickly as possible, and this article will help you do that.

If you are having an issue with stink bugs, remember not to stomp or smash on them. Doing so will release a foul odor into your home. Instead, use a vacuum cleaner to suction them up. It is important, however, that you change the bag after doing so or it will begin to smell as well.

Do not expect to get rid of pests by keeping your home clean. It is a myth that you can starve out pests. Many pests can eat things that you would not consider food, like paper or glue. The only way to get rid of pests is to address the problem directly.

Fumigate your home on a regular basis if you have had a pest problem more than one time. Some pests are so populated in an area that it can be next to impossible to keep them out of your home. However, if you take preventative measures, you are more likely to succeed.

Kill ants around your home using an easy-to-make home concoction. Combine borax and sugar in a jar in a 1:1 ratio. Sprinkle the mixture around the outside of your home at its foundation and anywhere else you've noticed ants. The sugar will attract the ants, while the borax will kill them.

Many people have pest control problems and do not know what to do. If you have tried eliminating the pests yourself and cannot get rid of them, try hiring a professional to get rid of them for you. Many pests carry diseases that can be harmful to you and your family, so protect them by hiring an outside company to control this problem for you.

If you are living in a multi-unit building, any form of individual pest control measures that you take will be ineffective. This is because those pests can travel from one apartment unit to another. To get rid of the bugs completely, your whole building needs to be treated at one time.

If you have problems with moles in your yard, set up a trap. You will know a mole is present by the raised portion of your yard that's been tunneled under. Use a shovel to collapse a section of the tunnel (approx. 4"). Set up a mole trap over the collapsed portion and wait for the mole to tunnel through and try to fix the collapse.

If you live in a home that has pests in it, make sure that you call and exterminator before you move to a new home. Many people fail to do this and they end up carrying bugs with them to their new places. This means you will have the same issue all over again in a new place.

When you are doing landscaping on your home, you want to plant any bushes or plants at least a foot away from your home. You will experience less issues with spiders and ants getting into your house this way. They will not be attracted to your home if they are further away.

Store your dry foods in plastic containers. Most dry goods are in boxes and/or bags, which means that they can be accessed by pests easily. Store your dry goods in tightly sealed containers as soon as you get home from the store. Not only will this keep pests out, but it'll help you make sure your foods stay fresh longer.

If you vacuum up the ants in your home, make sure you sprinkle a little corn starch on them before you do so. This will cause them to die inside the vacuum bag and will ensure that you don't have a problem at a later date. Alternatively, simply use soap and water to take care of the problem.

Unclog any drains that may have clogging issues. Pests are attracted to that type of organic material build up. Even just a minor clog can lead to roaches and flies entering your home. Picking up some sort of liquid de-clogger or a de-clogging snake tool will do the trick.

Pesticides can have devastating effects on the environment. You should carefully assess the risks before using these products. Do not use pesticides if you are located near a stream or a place where children play. If you use a pesticide inside your home, open the windows to let the toxic chemicals out.

To keep mosquitoes from crashing your outdoor party, place citronella candles around the tables. They make a nice decoration, and the scent will keep the mosquitoes away. You can put candles in decorative pots of suitable sizes if you want them to be more decorative. Use them from dusk and through the evening when mosquitoes are more likely to come out.

This article has discussed some great ways that you can ensure your household pests don't overtake your home. It is important that when you see the first signs of an unwanted intruder, you take precautions. Use the tips you've just read to ensure your home becomes your safe haven once again.