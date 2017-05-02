Get Those Pests Under Control With The Following Tips

Pest infestations are an all too common problem. As a homeowner, you need to educate yourself on the best pest control measures. This is the only way to keep your home free of unwanted pests. This article is loaded with useful pest control tips you can utilize to protect your family, so read on to learn more.

If you want to get rid of the ants around your house, sprinkle some borax powder near your home. This will help to poison the ants so that they are stopped in their tracks and cannot come back. This will help to temporarily eliminate the ant problem during certain seasons of the year.

Do not expect to get rid of pests by keeping your home clean. It is a myth that you can starve out pests. Many pests can eat things that you would not consider food, like paper or glue. The only way to get rid of pests is to address the problem directly.

Look for possible entry points around your home. Bugs and animals can be very creative when it comes to breaking into your home. If you have noticed a new problem, it is possible that they found a new way in. Take a look around the outside and interior home and seal any possibly entryways for pests.

If you see that there is a sudden infestation of bugs in and around your home, look around for trash that may have been left out. Bugs, insects and animals will run to this, as cleaning this mess up can get rid of your issue effectively, saving you time and money.

Read the label of any pesticide prior to using. This is especially important if you have babies or pets! Different pesticides and treatments cause different issues in human beings. There are some that are extremely harmful to pets. Know what it is you are putting in your home prior to its use.

Install a cap on your chimney to prevent birds, squirrels and other nuisances from entering. Not only do these animals' nests present a fire hazard, but the critters themselves can carry lice and other parasites. The cap acts as a barricade, keeping intruders out while allowing smoke to pass through.

Don't rule out your pets as sources of pest problems. Bathe them regularly to take care of visitors hitching a ride from outside. In addition, know that pet food and water can attract ants sometimes. Clean up messes and bowls regularly. Furthermore, make sure that you store pet food in sealed containers.

Are you having a slug problem in your garden or yard? An easy fix for this issue is to simply place a pie plate of stale beer around the garden. The slugs love this and will crawl in and drown in the stale beer. This is an easy and cheap fix to a pesky slug problem.

If you live in an apartment complex or multi-unit condo complex, unite with your neighbors. Anything you try to do to control pests in your own unit will be unsuccessful if all the other units in your building are infested. Get together with the residents of your building and schedule pest control for the entire building to deal with the problem.

Do not buy pesticides that are labeled as being for outdoor use. While these products may get rid of the pests that you are trying to battle, they usually have a much higher concentration of chemicals than those for indoors. This means they will leave harmful poisons in the air for much longer.

Pests love a cluttered house! The more stuff you have laying around on the floor or shoved into cupboards, the more places they have to hide and thrive. In order to eliminate this, a good idea is to go through your entire place a couple of times a year and getting rid of things you no longer need or use. The less things you have, the less things they have to hide in and under.

You should have a weekly or bi-weekly cabinet cleaning schedule. These dark spaces, full of hiding places, are a great home for pests. Use an environmental, non-toxic pesticide in the corners and joins of the wood each season. Always be watchful for signs of potential infestation that will need to be dealt with.

You no longer have to worry about having pests in your home. Pests can not only be bothersome, but they can also slowly destroy your home. Do not allow this to happen to you. Utilize the tips you have just read and eliminate these pesky pests from your home permanently.